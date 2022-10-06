County Antrim: Planning permission for solar farm approved
- Published
Plans to build a solar farm in County Antrim have been approved by the Infrastructure Minister.
John O'Dowd granted planning permission for the Kells Solar Farm.
Mr O'Dowd said, while he was conscious of residents' concerns that green infrastructure represents an "opportunity for tackling the climate emergency".
He said as well as that it helps to "boost our economy and create a sustainable infrastructure for future generations."
A law passed by the assembly in March commits to net zero by 2050.
The project is proposed by renewables firm Elgin Energy.
The site will be based near close to the Whappstown Road in Kells.
Mr O'Dowd said he had given "careful consideration" to the independent Planning Appeals Commission's (PAC) report and the recommendation of his planning officials.
Elgin Energy has developed two other solar farms in County Antrim.
A total number of 1152 objections have been received on the proposal.
One letter of support was also received to the application.