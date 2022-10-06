Transfer test: New exam body reveals details of first papers
- Published
New details have been revealed about the first common transfer test due to take place in 2023.
It will be run by a new body which represents almost 60 schools who have backed the new test.
BBC News NI first revealed details of the Schools Entrance Assessment Group (SEAG) plans in 2021.
The common test will replace the current separate tests run by AQE and PPTC, due to be held for the last time in November and December 2022.
It is the biggest change to the post-primary transfer system since 2008 when the state run 11-plus test ended after around 60 years.
More details about the common test have just been revealed on a new website set up by SEAG.
There are to be two tests held on Saturday 11 November 2023 and Saturday 25 November 2023.
Results will then be sent to children who sit the common test in early 2024.
Currently, children can sit up to five test papers if they enter both the AQE and PPTC tests.
The transfer tests run by SEAG are being produced by the GL Assessment organisation, which currently sets the exam papers used by PPTC.
Both new test papers will have questions on English and maths, and there will also be an option for pupils to be assessed on Irish rather than English.
English or Irish will be examined through punctuation, spelling and grammar using multiple choice questions and there will also be a written comprehension test.
The maths part of the test will also be mainly multiple choice questions.
Pupils will have an hour to sit each test paper.
The results will then be used by almost all selective schools in Northern Ireland to admit pupils to year 8 in September 2024.
BBC News NI understands that although 59 schools have signed up to use the new test, three selective schools in Northern Ireland have not yet joined SEAG.
It is as yet unclear what method those schools will use to select pupils for 2024.
The cost to parents to enter their child for the SEAG test will be £20 but entry will be free for pupils who are entitled to free school meals.
The transfer test has proved controversial, however, with a number of criticisms of academic selection and calls for change.
For instance, a recent paper from Ulster University's School of Education said that it benefitted "a few (generally already privileged) pupils while damaging the life-chances of a large proportion of the school population".