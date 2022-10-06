Royal visit: William and Kate arrive in Northern Ireland
- Published
The Prince and Princess of Wales have arrived in Northern Ireland where they will visit charities and community organisations.
It is the couple's first visit since receiving their new titles following the accession of King Charles III.
They began with a visit to suicide prevention charity PIPS in north Belfast.
Belfast Lord Mayor Tina Black and Sinn Féin MP John Finucane were among those who welcomed the royal couple.
Inside, Elyse Quinn, 12, the daughter of the charity's executive director Renee Quinn, presented the princess with a bouquet of flowers.