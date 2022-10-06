Electricity: NI could face blackouts by 2024, officials say
- Published
Northern Ireland could face electricity blackouts in 2024 and 2025 unless action is taken, the grid operator has warned.
The details are contained in the annual capacity statement from System Operator NI (SONI).
SONI says the issue centres on Kilroot power station and environmental permits which limit its operating hours.
The organisation says it is working with the Department for the Economy and the regulator to address the issue.
Kilroot is currently a coal-fired power station but is due to convert to gas turbine generation over the next few years.
Coal-fired power stations are effectively being regulated out of existence for environmental reasons but Kilroot, near Carrickfergus in County Antrim, had special operating dispensation during the pandemic.
SONI said: "At present, the plant needs to operate at a reduced generation capacity following the expiration of the Covid-19 Regulatory Position Statement; they do this to manage and comply with their most recent environmental permit.
"The reduction in coal plant output reduces Northern Ireland short term adequacy surplus."
In addition, Kilroot's new gas turbine system won't be fully operational until 2026.
Environmental permits mean the new turbines will only be able to run for an average of 1,500 hours per year in 2024 and 2025.
The situation is exacerbated in 2025 as four older "peaking" units are unavailable due to maintenance.
Once the new gas turbines are fully operational in 2026 the system will return to surplus.
One option to deal with the shortfall would be to allow Kilroot to temporarily derogate from its environmental permits though the legality and cost of that is unclear.