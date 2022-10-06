Derry: More than 250 new homes 'could be ready by spring'
More than 250 new homes in Londonderry could be ready by spring, a local councillor has said.
The development in the Waterside will see 10 detached houses, 179 semi-detached, nine townhouses and 54 apartments located near Clooney Road.
The site will also have a children's play area and an IT community hub.
Derry City and Strabane District Council's Planning Committee approved planning application on Wednesday.
SDLP councillor John Boyle, who chairs the committee, said the move would go some way in addressing "a chronic housing shortage that we experience in the city and district".
Mr Boyle told BBC Radio Foyle that it is expected the social housing development will eventually see about 750 to 800 homes being constructed on the site, and that these are the first 252 homes of the overall plan.
"The developer confirmed on Wednesday upon receipt of [planning] approval that they would be hoping to start construction of the homes immediately," he said.
"They expect that the first homes will be ready by spring."