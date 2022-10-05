Covid-19: Further waves to come this winter, warns chief medical officer
- Published
This winter will see further waves of Covid-19, Northern Ireland's chief medical officer has warned.
Prof Sir Michael McBride said a recent analysis had indicated there had been an increase in transmission.
He added that Covid-19 and flu vaccines are the best way to protect vulnerable people and the health system.
It comes as the Royal College of Emergency Medicine warns lives are being lost as staff struggle to deal with health pressures.
Over one million people in Northern Ireland are being offered vaccines against the viruses.
The programme began on 20 September, earlier than in previous years.
England and Wales are already seeing an increase in community transmission.
Sir Michael said the public can anticipate seeing that same pattern over coming weeks.
Vaccines are being delivered through GP and community pharmacies as well as trust clinics and schools.
Sir Michael said public concern about Covid is at an all time low, but that should not become complacency.
"Immunity to Covid declines over time so we must top up, we haven't seen flu in the last few years so we need to take the vaccine to protect each other and hospitals," he said.
'Testing kept under review'
Covid testing for healthcare staff and those visiting healthcare buildings in Northern Ireland without symptoms stopped on Monday.
The chief medical officer said the successful rollout of the vaccine and booster programmes and effective treatments for Covid puts us in a different place this year.
However, testing and other measures against Covid will be kept under review.
Sir Michael said healthcare staff have been and continued to be under huge pressure but their resilience must not be underestimated.
"There is no panacea but despite winter pressures a highly effective vaccine will reduce the pressures," he added.