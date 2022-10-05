Beragh crash: Motorcyclist David Gilmore dies in hospital
A 66-year-old man has died in hospital after being injured in a crash in County Tyrone in September.
David Gilmore, from Portadown, was injured in a two-vehicle crash in Curr Road in Beragh on Saturday 17 September.
Mr Gilmore was riding a motorcycle that was involved in a collision with a black Hyundai Tucson close to the Moylagh Road turn-off.
The driver of the other vehicle did not need medical treatment.
Police have appealed for anyone who witnessed the crash, or who has dashcam footage, to contact them.