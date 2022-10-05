Irish dance organisation begins results fixing investigation
An Irish dancing organisation has launched an investigation into allegations of results fixing.
An Coimisiún Le Rincí Gaelacha (CLRG) said its ethics committee had received allegations of several grievous breaches of its code of conduct.
It said evidence had also been provided, apparently dating back several years.
CLRG has engaged a former Court of Appeal judge to carry out the investigation.
The CLRG, which is Ireland's oldest established organisation for Irish dancing, said: "Such unethical behaviour cannot and will not be tolerated by this organisation."
'Various inducements'
The complaints were made to An Coiste Faire (CLRG Ethics Committee) in July, with supporting documentation.
A statement was first issued to members via email last week, and that has been seen by BBC News NI.
It said: "The evidence apparently dates back several years and identifies individuals allegedly offering various inducements to promote dancers to a higher than deserved placing at particular competitions.
"It is believed that there are a number of teachers and schools implicated in the allegations."
CLRG said the judge would "oversee and supervise the immediate investigation" into these matters "due to the potential extent of such allegations".
"The process will no doubt be difficult and arduous, but this grossly unethical behaviour must be eliminated from our competitions, dance schools and governing organisations," the CLRG statement added.
What is CLRG?
CLRG was established by Conradh na Gaeilge, a cultural organisation which promotes the Irish language, in the late 1930s.
According to its website, the objective of An Coimisiún is to preserve and promote Irish dancing and also to promote the use of the Irish language.
CLRG has members across all five continents around the world, with nine regional councils set up to oversee events.
Some of its major annual events include the All-Ireland Irish Dancing Championships, Oireachtas Rince na Cruinne (the World Irish Dancing Championships) or more locally, provincial championships in Ulster, Munster, Leinster and Connacht.
Another statement has since been published on the CLRG website, adding that no further comment will be made until the investigation process has concluded.
The organisation said any registered member found to be engaged in such practices would be subject to due and full process under its disciplinary procedures.