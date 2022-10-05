Hospital pressures: Surgeries could be cancelled 'in weeks'
- Published
The Royal College of Surgeons has warned that elective surgeries in Northern Ireland could be cancelled in the coming weeks.
Trusts have been appealing for help over the last 24 hours with emergency departments under severe pressure.
It comes as political and health officials call for a functioning Northern Ireland Executive to tackle the ongoing health crisis.
Unison said the "relentless" situation is "completely unsustainable".
Mark Taylor, from the Royal College of Surgeons, told BBC's Good Morning Ulster that the current situation has became "just the usual".
"This has been unrelenting. Winter pressures came many, many months ago, at a time when we would have had the normal lull in emergency admissions," he said.
"The difficulty for me, from the Royal College of Surgeons, is it will mean elective surgery will stop because that's what happens every year, in winter.
"One of the reasons we have called repeatedly for the separation of emergency and elective is for this very reason.
"It will not be surprising if we're cancelling elective surgery in the coming weeks."
Mr Taylor said there are currently 124,917 patients waiting for surgery in Northern Ireland and they are presenting in emergency departments as a "journey of their illness".
He called on political leaders to form an executive to tackle the ongoing health crisis.
"It requires a collective approach, we have said it repeatedly that you need a functioning government, you need all people willing to make the changes that are needed," he said.
Unison representative James Large said his members are "feeling the strain" across the entire healthcare system.
He told Good Morning Ulster: "It's just become completely unsustainable for our members who haven't had a break, it's been relentless over the last two-and-a-half, three years.
"I think it's a bit disingenuous to call it winter pressures because it's all year round pressure, it just doesn't go away and it's gradually getting worse with each passing day," he added.
Mr Large said it has "become sad on our government" to see the number of patients waiting in emergency departments.
He also called for a functioning executive, adding spiralling food and fuel costs will contribute towards hospital admissions this winter.
Pressures faced by the health service are now a perennial issue, Alliance MLA Paula Bradshaw told BBC Radio Foyle.
Ms Bradshaw says she hopes an action plan from the Department for Health can help address some of the issues.
"There's no doubt that it's not even a winter pressure issue anymore," she said.
"They made an appeal in July, they were appeals made last March and January - it is perennial issue now."
Sinn Féin's Colm Gildernew has said an executive must be formed urgently to bolster the struggling health service.
"We will be back long before six months' time unless there is urgent action taken to address what is now an unfolding crisis right across the health and social system," Mr Gildernew said.
"It is reflected today in the emergency departments, but it is as a result of a lack of workforce right across the system.
"Staff are under too much pressure for far too long and a lack of implementation and investment in retention and recruitment of staff."
DUP assembly member Pam Cameron said the problems "won't magically disappear" once the executive is formed.
"Obviously the challenges facing the health service haven't developed over the last months, certainly not over the last six months," Ms Cameron said.
"They won't magically disappear when we can form an executive, it is going to take a long-term strategic plan for our health service and that is something that we want to see."