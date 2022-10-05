Derry arson: Woman escapes injury after suspected attack on house
- Published
A woman has escaped injury after a suspected arson attack on a house in Londonderry.
The blaze at the property in Bann Drive was reported to police at about 01:25 GMT on Tuesday.
"This incident could have resulted in serious consequences had it not been for emergency services being contacted so quickly," Det Sgt Ballantine said.
The police have appealed for anyone with any information about the incident to come forward.