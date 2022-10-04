Sean Fox murder: CCTV of suspects at scene of 'ruthless execution'
Police investigating the murder of Sean Fox in west Belfast have released CCTV footage of two suspects who were caught on camera at the scene of the shooting.
Mr Fox, 42, was shot dead in front of customers in the Donegal Celtic Sports and Social Club on Sunday afternoon.
Det Supt Eamonn Corrigan described his murder "as a calculated, planned, ruthless execution".
"At one point, both gunmen stood over Sean, shooting him, as he collapsed to the floor," the officer said.
Mr Corrigan added that the attack took place "in broad daylight" in front of several witnesses and the victim was "singled out" as he sat enjoying a drink.
Murdered 'in under a minute'
Footage of the suspects outside the venue has been posted on the Police Service of Northern Ireland's YouTube account.
It shows two masked men in hooded tops entering the grounds of the social club and leaving on foot in the direction of Gweedore Gardens.
"The gunmen arrived, carried out the murder and left the club in under a minute. They were inside the premises for approximately 21 seconds," Mr Corrigan said.
"This cold-blooded act has taken a man's life. It has left a family bereft, and many others in the local community shocked.
"This barbaric act has no place in any society."
At a press conference on Tuesday, the police confirmed the killers fired 20 bullets inside the busy function room and "multiple strike marks" have been identified in the premises.
"Anyone in that room or indeed nearby, could have been killed or seriously injured on Sunday," Mr Corrigan added.
£20,000 reward
Appealing for help from the public, the officer said one of the suspects was wearing "a blue hooded-top, a peaked baseball cap, dark face covering, two-toned gloves (pale on top and dark on the bottom), dark-coloured bottoms and dark shoes/trainers".
He added that the second suspect was wearing "a distinctive light (possibly grey) hooded-top with three red lines down each arm, a peaked baseball cap, a light-green face covering, two-toned gloves (pale on top and dark on the bottom), dark-coloured bottoms and dark shoes/trainers".
A reward of £20,000 has been offered for anonymous information which leads to the conviction of Mr Fox's killers.
It has been offered by the Crimestoppers charity, which is independent of the police.