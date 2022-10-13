Damien Heagney: Man accused of murder remanded in custody
- Published
A 39-year-old man has appeared in court charged with the murder of a man whose remains were found in a County Tyrone reservoir.
Stephen Eugene McCourt is accused of murdering Damien Heagney between 30 December 2021 and 6 January 2022.
Mr McCourt, of McGartland Terrace, Dromore, County Tyrone, confirmed he understood the charge during the hearing at Strabane Magistrates' Court.
No bail application was made and he was remanded into custody.
He is due to appear at Dungannon Court by video link on 2 November.
A murder investigation was launched after the remains of Mr Heagney, 47, were recovered from a reservoir in Cappagh, County Tyrone, in August.
Mr Heagney, from Cookstown, was last seen in Dromore on New Year's Eve in 2021