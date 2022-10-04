Derry Halloween: Translink postpones planned rail work
Translink has said that planned work set to be carried out over Halloween in Londonderry has now been postponed.
On Monday, Translink announced partial line closures to the Derry service between 29 to 31 October "to facilitate engineering works".
But the work will now take place the following week.
Derry City and Strabane District Council's annual Halloween festival programme is billed as the biggest event of its kind in Europe.
The Halloween Carnival parade is making a return this year for the first time since 2019.
The parade traditionally involves hundreds of performers, drawn from schools, clubs and groups across the city and district.
In a statement issued on Tuesday, Translink said it was committed to "making the city's Halloween event a success".
"Careful consideration has been given to the Halloween festivities over this weekend and the rail line will remain open between Belfast and Derry~Londonderry throughout the weekend," a spokesperson said.
They said the planned work is now rescheduled until the following weekend, with Translink announcing additional bus and train services from the city on 31 October.
Speaking to BBC News NI, DUP MLA Gary Middleton said it was welcome news that Translink had "back-tracked on their decision for the planned work".
"I had spoken to Translink officials this morning and raised concerns about the significant disruption the work would have caused on an event of such huge significance to the city and district.
"Several constituents had contacted myself about this and were understandably concerned about the impact this would have had on commuting to and from the city on Halloween."