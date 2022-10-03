West Belfast: Donegal Celtic social club shooting 'reckless and disgraceful'
- Published
The fatal shooting of a man in a crowded west Belfast social club where a number of people were watching football was a reckless and disgraceful attack, police have said.
Sean Fox, 49, was shot a number of times in the Donegal Celtic Sports and Social Club on Sunday afternoon.
He was killed after two masked gunmen entered the premises and then escaped on foot.
Police said he was attacked as he "sat enjoying a drink".
"This was carried out in a crowded function room where people were watching football at the time and it is only by good fortune other patrons were not injured or killed as a result of this disgraceful attack," Det Ch Insp Millar said.
He added that the gunmen "walked into the premises past several people before firing their weapons at Sean a number of times".
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI), who have issued a fresh appeal for information, believe the men made off on foot along Suffolk Road in the direction of Gweedore.
It is understood Mr Fox, who was in his 40s and originally from west Belfast, was friends with Jim Donegan, who was shot dead in 2018 as he waited to pick up his son from school.
Eyewitnesses to Sunday's attack told BBC News NI that the men walked up to the victim and shot him in the back of the head, continuing to shoot after he fell.
Another eyewitness said the gunmen "knew who they wanted to kill and did it in seconds".
"One shot him while the other one stood and watched the door," they said.
This looks a particularly cold-blooded brutal execution.
We had two masked gunmen casually walk into a crowded social club and identify their victim.
It is clear the gunmen knew who they were attacking and didn't leave anything to chance.
It is unclear who was behind this killing, it is far too early to say.
The police have issued a fresh appeal for information.
"I would like to hear from anyone who saw the gunmen as they entered the social club at around 14:25 or a few minutes later," said Det Ch Insp Millar.
"I am appealing to the community to help identify those who murdered Sean and put the lives of countless other people at risk."
He added that the police would like to hear from anyone who has mobile phone footage of the incident in the social club or footage from the Suffolk Road area at the time.
Sinn Féin MP for the area, Paul Maskey, told BBC News NI there was "total shock" in the community following this "uncalled for, unjust" shooting.
He urged anyone with information to come forward and asked for the PSNI be given space to carry out their investigation.
People Before Profit councillor Matt Collins called the shooting "a horrific and appalling act of violence, which must be condemned by all", while SDLP councillor Brian Heading said incident had "cast a dark cloud over the entire area".