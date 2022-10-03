Derry: Two women admit to manslaughter of pensioner
- Published
Two women have admitted to the manslaughter of a pensioner found unconscious in a Londonderry street.
Daniel Guyler, 75, died 10 months after he was found in the Termon Street area of the city on 23 July 2018.
Rhona Gracey, 36, of Chobham Street in Belfast and Sharon Harland, 46, of Bridge Street in Derry, appeared via videolink in court on Monday.
The pair were initially charged with Mr Guyler's murder and robbing him of his wallet.
At Belfast Crown Court on Monday it emerged a charge of manslaughter had been added to the bill of indictment.
At a previous hearing, Gracey denied the murder charge.
When she appeared again on Monday, she entered a guilty plea to the manslaughter of Mr Guyler.
Co-accused Harland denied the counts of murder and robbery but pleaded guilty to a charge of manslaughter.
Crown prosecutor Neil Connor KC said that in light of the guilty pleas they would move to leave the counts of murder and robbery in respect of both accused "on the books not to be proceeded".
Defence teams for both women said they would be seeking reports ahead of sentencing.
Frank O'Donoghue KC, representing Harland, told Mr Justice O'Hara that his client had an "acute condition at play" and said one of the reports he required would be a psychiatric one.
Mr Justice O'Hara granted the request for time to compile and consider all reports and set the sentencing date for both women as 15 December.
Mr Guyler never regained consciousness and passed away in Altnagelvin hospital on 1 May 2019.