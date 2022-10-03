More than 50 firefighters tackle blaze in Cathedral Quarter
- Published
More than 50 firefighters are tackling a blaze at Belfast's Cathedral Quarter.
Crews from the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service were called to the Old Cathedral Building at 05:37 BST on Monday.
Eight fire engines were dispatched from Belfast, alongside a command unit from Lisburn and two fire aerial appliances.
Some 52 firefighters and five officers are in attendance and the incident is ongoing.
Tina Calder, owner of Excalibur Press which is based in the area, said she went to the scene as soon as she heard the news.
"I got a call just before 06:00 from my brother who is a security guard at the university (Ulster)," she said.
"Within seconds I had a taxi ordered. The initial reaction is I bawled my eyes out.
"Even though the fire hasn't hit our offices from what we can see, there'll be extensive water damage."