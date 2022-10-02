West Belfast: Man dead after Donegal Celtic social club shooting
A man has been shot dead after a shooting at a social club off the Suffolk Road in west Belfast.
The victim was shot by two masked gunmen who walked into the Donegal Celtic FC social club and then made their escape on foot.
The police are at the scene. The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) said it was called at about 14:45 BST.
It said no patients were taken from the scene.
The Charity Air Ambulance was also sent to the incident.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said the Suffolk Road is closed and diversions are in place.
There are no further details at present.