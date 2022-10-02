Comber: Firefighters put out accidental blaze in building
Thirty-nine firefighters have tackled an accidental fire at a building near Comber in County Down.
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) was called to the scene at a building at Sash Refurbishment, in Glen Road at 08:50 BST on Sunday.
Firefighters used three jets and a Thermal Image Camera to extinguish the fire.
There were five fire appliances from Comber, Carryduff, Newtownards, Knock and Whitla.
Three officers and the Fire-Fighter Emergency Support Service were there.
The fire service said there was also a Command Support Unit from Lisburn and an aerial appliance from Springfield.
The incident closed at 12:26.