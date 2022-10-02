London Marathon: Co Down family on course to finish 50th marathon
- Published
A County Down family, who campaigned for assisted wheelchairs to be allowed in the London Marathon, will soon complete their 50th marathon.
Before 2022, assisted wheelchairs were not allowed on the course.
But David and Sandra Kerr campaigned for seven years, so they could take part in the race with their son Aaron who has a series of complex needs.
Speaking at the halfway mark in the race on Sunday, David said it was "phenomenal" to be there.
"This is all we want, just to be a part of it," David told BBC Sport.
"No special treatment, just alongside everyone else enjoying a fantastic day out with people who love doing the same thing as us."
Also speaking while crossing Tower Bridge in London, his wife Sandra said the "atmosphere is absolutely amazing" and that they were overwhelmed by the support.
"The pain is getting real, just one foot in front of the other," Sandra added.
25-year-old Aaron, from Annahilt near Hillsborough is non-verbal and has cerebral palsy, epilepsy and a chromosome disorder which means he uses a wheelchair.
At the age of 13, he also underwent a kidney transplant, with the organ donated by his father.
His mum Sandra began running as a coping mechanism when she was struggling with her mental health following Aaron's transplant.
Following the rule change by London Marathon, Aaron was one of four assisted wheelchair participants taking part in Sunday's race.
A maximum of four support runners per participant can help, though only two can push the wheelchair at any one time.
Before 2022, wheelchair participants had to complete the 26.2 miles from Greenwich to Westminster under their own power, with no assistance.
The Kerr family ran their first marathon in 2015.
Speaking before the race on Sunday, David said ever since then, "we knew we wanted to run London".
"It's so iconic but back then unfortunately the rules didn't allow assisted chairs," he said.
"But we've been talking to London Marathon since then and in the last 10 months we've entered into their programme and we're here today."