Cannabis worth £400k found in van at Belfast Harbour
Cannabis worth £400,000 has been found hidden inside a wardrobe in a van that was stopped at Belfast Harbour.
Police officers searched the vehicle on Saturday morning and a 33-year-old man was arrested.
He is being questioned on suspicion of possessing a Class B drug with intent to supply.
A total of 27kg (59lb) of the drug as well as a sum of cash were found by detectives who have been investigating organised crime.
Det Insp Conor Sweeney said the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) wanted to "dismantle the organised criminal gangs who profit from" importing drugs.
"We will continue to carry out operations to break the cycle of those who seek to cause harm through the illegal importation and supply of drugs in Northern Ireland," he said.