Coronavirus: Asymptomatic Covid test pause in NI health buildings
- Published
Covid-19 testing for staff and patients who do not have symptoms and who work in or visit healthcare buildings in Northern Ireland will be paused from Monday.
The chief medical officer Prof Sir Michael McBride said the prevalence of the virus in Northern Ireland had "fallen significantly".
However, he warned that "the virus has not gone away".
The change brings Northern Ireland into line with other parts of the UK.
The most recent figures published by the Office for National Statistics indicated that about one in 80 people had Covid-19 in the week up to 14 September.
On Friday, the Department of Health said its advice remained in place that visitors who display symptoms of a respiratory illness, including coronavirus, should not attend healthcare buildings.
The advice to continue testing after Monday applies to staff, care home residents and hospital patients who develop Covid symptoms.
The department said lateral flow tests remained available free of charge for those who were still advised to take them.
Hospital pressure
The chief medical officer said it was likely that case numbers would increase over the autumn and winter.
"All testing measures will continue be kept under regular review," he said.
"Measures may be reintroduced as deemed proportionate and necessary, taking account of ongoing risk assessment, and in order to protect our most vulnerable.
"Some people will continue to become very ill as a result of acquiring Covid-19 which will place additional pressure on our hospital system."
Sir Michael added that he would encourage eligible people to "get ready for winter" by taking up free Covid-19 and influenza vaccines.