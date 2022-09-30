Railwayview Street: Masked men with guns assault man in Bangor

Police said the assault took place in Railwayview Street on Friday morning

A man has been assaulted during an aggravated burglary at a house in Bangor, County Down, on Friday.

Police said four masked men armed with handguns and hammers were involved in the attack in Railwayview Street shortly after 04:00 BST.

Det Sgt Shivers said the gang reportedly trashed the inside of the property and assaulted a male occupant.

The suspects, who were wearing dark clothes, are believed to have made off on foot following the incident.

