Railwayview Street: Masked men with guns assault man in Bangor
A man has been assaulted during an aggravated burglary at a house in Bangor, County Down, on Friday.
Police said four masked men armed with handguns and hammers were involved in the attack in Railwayview Street shortly after 04:00 BST.
Det Sgt Shivers said the gang reportedly trashed the inside of the property and assaulted a male occupant.
The suspects, who were wearing dark clothes, are believed to have made off on foot following the incident.