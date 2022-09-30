Abdul and Aleksandra Wahab deny murder of Nadia Kalinowska
A man and a woman accused of murdering a five-year old girl have pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Abdul Wahab, 34, and his wife Aleksandra Wahab, 28, are charged with murdering Mrs Wahab's daughter.
Nadia Zofia Kalinowska died from the injuries she sustained in an incident at her home at Fernagh Drive in Newtownabbey on 15 December 2019.
The injuries included a fractured skull and a laceration to her liver.
Mr and Mrs Wahab have denied murdering Nadia and they claimed she sustained the injuries by falling down the stairs during the night.
The couple also pleaded not guilty to charges of causing the child grievous bodily harm with intent, and causing or allowing the death of a child.
The trail is expected to begin on 16 January 2023.