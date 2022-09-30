Limavady: Ollie Simmons-Watt dies after being knocked off bike
A five-year-old boy has died after he was hit by a van in Limavady, County Londonderry.
Ollie Simmons-Watt is believed to have been riding his bike on Irwin Avenue when he was struck, police said.
It happened at about 15:40 BST on Thursday.
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and the Air Ambulance NI attended and Ollie was taken to hospital but died from his injuries, said Sgt Amanda McIvor.
She appealed for anyone with information about the incident to contact the police.
The road, which was closed for a time following the collision, has since reopened.