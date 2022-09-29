Ulster Hospital: Damages awarded to mother over treatment
- Published
A mother from County Down will receive "substantial" undisclosed damages over alleged hospital treatment failures and care given to her daughter.
Christina Campbell from Ballygowan brought medical negligence lawsuits over treatment she received at the Ulster Hospital in Dundonald.
Her daughter, Jessica, died in 2017 with a rare genetic disorder.
The claim said that failure to test Ms Campbell during her pregnancy meant the condition went undetected.
The claims against the South Eastern Health and Social Care Trust and the Northern Ireland Hospice were resolved on a confidential basis at Belfast's High Court on Thursday.
Damages were also sought for an alleged "ineffective" end of life care plan for the four month old.
Baby Jessica was diagnosed with trisomy 13 shortly after her birth in December 2016.
She experienced feeding and respiratory difficulties, as well as a congenital heart defect and a bilateral cleft lip and palate.
She was discharged from hospital with a home-based end-of-life care plan, including community and respite referral to the hospice.
Jessica died a few months later on 2 May 2017.
The claims said a failure to provide Ms Campbell with a amniocentesis test, which checks for genetic or chromosomal conditions, meant Jessica's condition was not discovered sooner.
The lawsuit also highlighted concerns about Jessica's hospice treatment.
It includes alleged uncertainty about the provision of humidified oxygen, a defective feeding pump and delays in a specific feeding plan and saline nebulizer being provided for the family.
Family suffered 'immensely'
The family's solicitor said the awarding of damages "signifies the importance of lessons learned" as a result of Ms Campbell's campaign.
He added the outcome "provides vindication" for the family.
"It is hoped that lessons can now be learned to ensure no other family has to go through a similar experience," he said.
In a statement, Ms Campbell said the family had suffered "immensely" throughout the process.
"I promised Jessica I would be her voice in ensuring the truth was found. Today I can say I have kept my promise to her," she said.
Ms Campbell said that no settlement will bring back her daughter or compensate for her loss.
"We sincerely hope that as a result of these proceedings, lessons can now be learned and systems put in place, to ensure no family has to go through the horrific and life-changing experience we as a family had to, as a result of avoidable mistakes."