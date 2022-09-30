NI Housing Executive workers extend strike over pay by four weeks
Maintenance workers at the Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) have extended their strike action by a further four weeks.
The trade union Unite said the pay dispute involves about 300 of its members.
An initial four weeks of industrial action began on 5 September.
Unite said strike action is resulting in an "ever-extending backlog of improvement work to public housing units".
General secretary of Unite, Sharon Graham, described a 1.75% pay increase offer as "galling" and said it left members with no option but to extend industrial action.
"The absence of any movement to address our members' pay claim and end this dispute from management is a truly shocking failure," she said.
"Unite is full square behind these workers in their fight for a decent pay increase."
The NIHE has been contacted for comment.