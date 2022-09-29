Economic output falls slightly in second quarter of 2022
Northern Ireland's economy began to lose momentum in the second quarter of this year, the latest official data suggests.
Economic output was 2.4% higher than the same period last year but fell by 0.1% compared to the first quarter.
That weaker short-term performance was mainly related to the service sector, which is the largest part of the economy.
Retail sales figures were particularly weak, falling 2.4% over the quarter.
The figures come the Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (Nisra) and are broadly in line with the wider UK performance.
Nisra said that while Northern Ireland output had fallen back marginally, it broadly remained at a 15-year high point.
However Northern Ireland's economy still remains 0.2% smaller than the peak of the 2007 housing bubble.
'Mini-budget mayhem'
Latest official figures for the construction sector also point to weakness in that sector: output was down by almost 4% on an annual basis and by 0.6% on the quarter.
Construction has faced acute pressures from rising material costs and supply chain delays.
The Nisra figures cover a time period before the "mayhem which followed Friday's mini-budget" but a "nevertheless very interesting," according to the Ulster University Business School's senior economist Esmond Birnie.
He suggested it was "very likely" that Northern Ireland along with the rest of the UK has "already entered into recession".
"Latest indicators at the UK-wide level suggest that UK output will decline in the third quarter," he said.
"It is overwhelmingly likely that Northern Ireland will do likewise."
Mr Birnie added: "Commentators such as the Bank of the England or the international body OECD were already predicting that next year would be characterised by close-to-zero growth or even negative growth even before the mayhem which followed Friday's mini-budget."