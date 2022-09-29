Thomas McKenna: Former Crossmaglen GAA official pleads guilty to sexual offences
By Cormac Campbell
BBC News NI South East Reporter
- Published
A former treasurer of Crossmaglen Rangers GAA club has pleaded guilty to 139 serious sexual offences against 20 male victims.
Thomas McKenna, 62, with a given address at Maghaberry Prison, previously pleaded guilty to 23 charges.
The defendant had been due to face three separate trials, but was rearraigned at Belfast Crown Court.
The judge told him he abused "vulnerable young men".
She added he would be "punished severely."
A number of charges were left on the court books.
"By your pleas of guilty you have admitted a catalogue of terrible offences against vulnerable young men," Judge Patricia Smyth told McKenna.
Referencing a number of the victims who were watching remotely, the judge added: "I praise your courage in coming forward to disclose these terrible crimes.
"Today you have all been vindicated. By coming forward and being determined to see this brought to a conclusion, each of you has done a very great public service."
She added that she hoped the victims' vindication "will bring some peace of mind to those of you who continue to suffer grievously".
McKenna, who has been on remand since his initial arrest, was taken back into custody.
Sentencing is due to be reviewed in early November.