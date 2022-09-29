Lyra McKee: Curfew of murder accused extended for sister's birthday party
A man charged with the murder of Lyra McKee has had his bail curfew extended to 23:00 so he can attend his sister's 18th birthday party, despite failing in a bid to extend it to 01:00.
Jordan Devine, 21, of Synge Court in Londonderry, made the application at Londonderry Magistrates' Court.
He is charged with the murder of Ms McKee on 18 April 2019, as well as rioting on the same date.
Prosecutors did not agree to an 01:00 extension.
Mr Devine previously had his bail conditions changed so he could go on holiday.
In court on Thursday, Mr Devine's solicitor said he was subject to a curfew at 21:00 and was asking for that to be extended to 01:00 on Friday, 30 September.
He said that the police were agreeable to extending it until 23:00 so as a compromise there could be "a Cinderella application" until midnight.
'Lucky I'm entertaining this application'
A prosecution barrister said they would agree to extend it until 23:00 but added that Mr Devine faced very serious charges and also charges relating to 16 April 2019.
She said that there was "a very good reason" why the curfew was in place as Ms McKee was shot at about 23:00 and the disorder began at about 21:00.
She added there was no agreement for an extension until 01:00.
The defence solicitor said Mr Devine had abided by any variation in the past.
District Judge Barney McElholm said that Mr Devine was "lucky I am even entertaining this application".
He added: "He has known about this (sister's birthday) for 18 years and comes the day before."
He refused the extension until 01:00 but did allow the extension until 23:00.
The case is next due to mentioned on 13 October.