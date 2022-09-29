SDLP signals end of partnership with Fianna Fáil
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent
- Published
The SDLP has signalled an end to its partnership with Fianna Fáil after three years.
Party leader Colum Eastwood said the SDLP needed to move forward by "standing on its own two feet".
He made the remark to SDLP delegates at an extraordinary general party meeting last weekend to discuss the findings of an internal review.
The party held the review after it lost four seats in the Stormont assembly election in May.
The decision to bring the partnership to an end was first reported by the Belfast Telegraph.
The SDLP and Fianna Fáil formed the link officially in January 2019, when it was described by Mr Eastwood as a "big step" in the SDLP's history.
The merger had been on the cards for years before then, and once in place was criticised by some SDLP members.
Claire Hanna subsequently quit her position as the party's Brexit spokesperson but remained as an SDLP assembly member before being elected as the SDLP MP for South Belfast in December 2019.
On Thursday, the SDLP said it had no comment about the ending of the partnership.
But Fianna Fáil TD (member of the Irish Parliament) Éamon Ó Cuív said the decision needed to "open a debate in Fianna Fáil about our future direction towards being a truly all-Ireland party".
In 2018, he and party colleague were sacked from the Fianna Fáil frontbench after appearing to announce an election candidate for the party in Northern Ireland, which had not been approved by party headquarters.
Fianna Fáil is currently leading a coalition government in the Republic of Ireland, following the general election in February 2020.