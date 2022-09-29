Ballymena bus firm Nu-Track closes with 65 jobs lost
- Published
The Ballymena-based bus and coach manufacturer Nu-Track has announced its closure.
According to its latest accounts, the firm employed 65 staff in 2021 and reported a loss of £600,000.
In a letter seen by BBC News NI, staff were told that the company was closing on 22 September.
All employees will be paid owed wages in full, including holiday pay up to Thursday, it added.
"We are also deeply saddened to be in this difficult circumstance and we recognise the difficulty this unavoidable situation has caused our people," the letter said.
The BBC has contacted Nu-Track for comment.
North Antrim MP Ian Paisley said it was disappointing that "for commercial reasons" Nu-Track had failed.
"The workers I understand have been paid, however, all will be concerned about their future," he explained.
"I have engaged with other local manufacturing companies in the area and in the same sector and they have told me that given their collective need for employees there are significant job opportunities for these workers.
"None need end up unemployed."
Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) leader Jim Allister said the news about Nu-Track was disappointing and the "key concern" was to find alternative employment for the staff.
"It is fortunate that locally within this manufacturing sector there are vacancies and, therefore, I am hopeful the Nu-Track workers will find employment," he said.