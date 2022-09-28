Carrickfergus: Police to increase presence after masked men video
By Maria McCann
BBC News NI North-East Reporter
- Published
The police are to increase their presence in Carrickfergus after a video emerged of masked men in the town.
The footage on social media showed dozens of men in dark clothing gathered outside a house.
Officers said they were aware of the incident at Cragfergus on Thursday.
Supt Gillian Kearney said a risk assessment was carried out before deploying officers because there was a suggestion that "persons present may have had a crossbow".
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) said its officers were at the scene within seven minutes but that no-one was found in the area on their arrival.
The incident took place in an area where the south east Antrim UDA is active and involved in multiple forms of criminality.
It is believed to be linked to a row involving two families.
Searches and arrests
Supt Kearney, the district commander for Mid and East Antrim, said: "We have reviewed footage subsequently posted on a social media platform and have launched an investigation.
"Residents can expect to see an increased policing presence in the area in coming days," she said.
"We take our responsibility to keep people safe extremely seriously."
The PSNI said it was committed to tackling paramilitary criminality in the district.
"Since April 2021 [police] force have conducted 19 search operations, arrested eight people and recovered quantities of Class A and B drugs and removed a firearm from circulation," said the police force.
"Five people have been charged and a number of these cases are still under investigation."
"Tackling paramilitarism requires the support of partners and of course the community themselves."
Police carried out searches in Ballyclare and Larne on Tuesday, during which two people were arrested in connection with an investigation into the south-east Antrim UDA.