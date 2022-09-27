Mediahuis: Belfast Telegraph publisher to close Newry site
The publisher of titles including the Belfast Telegraph, Irish Independent and Sunday Life has announced the closure of its newspaper printing facility in Newry, County Down.
The site will be vacated by the end of 2022.
Mediahuis plans to contract work to the Dublin-based Irish Times Group and other third party providers.
The Belfast Telegraph and Sunday Life will continue to be printed in Northern Ireland, at Interpress in Portadown.
Interpress is a sister company of the Irish News newspaper.
Mediahuis, a Belgian media group, has owned the former Independent News & Media group of newspapers since 2019.
It consolidated its printing operations in Newry shortly after taking over the group, closing its presses in Dublin.
The company blamed reduced newspaper volumes and rising costs as reasons for closing the Newry facility.
A statement sent to staff on Tuesday said: "Our priority is on protecting the future of our business by responding to the changing needs of our industry, and to ensure a future sustainable publishing model as we continue our transition to a digital focused news organisation."
The company also announced the closure of The Fingal Independent newspaper, which serves north County Dublin, due to falling revenues.