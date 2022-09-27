Causeway Coast and Glens council: Unite union suspends strike action
By Maria McCann
BBC News NI North East Reporter
- Published
Unite the Union has suspended strike action at Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.
The industrial action began on 8 September in a row over pay.
Unite says it will consult its members and other trade unions on the latest pay offer but there are no further details at this stage on what that offer is.
A previous pay offer was rejected at a full council meeting earlier in the month.
The strike was expected to cause some disruption to waste collection and street cleansing.
The council confirmed strike action was suspended on social media and said: "We appreciate your patience at this time as services get back to normal.
"Householders are reminded to leave their bins out no later than 7am on their normal collection days."
It is understood other trade unions are to ballot their members at the council on industrial action on 5 October.
Last week a six-week strike at Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council was suspended.