Newtownabbey stabbing: Man and woman in hospital

PSNI

A man and a woman have been taken to hospital following a stabbing at a house in Newtownabbey, County Antrim.

The incident in the Mill Road area was reported at about 01:10 BST on Tuesday.

The man suffered a puncture wound to his left leg, while the woman sustained a head injury. Police said windows had also been broken at the property.

A 36-year-old man arrested on Tuesday in connection with the incident has been released on police bail pending further inquiries.

Police have appealed for information.

