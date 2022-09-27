NI police freeze recruitment amid cash shortage
- Published
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) is to freeze officer recruitment due to "sustained budgetary pressures".
A batch of new recruits due to begin training in October will be the last taken on in this financial year.
Applicants who were affected by the decision to halt the recruitment process have been informed.
The police service, which has 6,800 officers, recruited more student officers than expected this year.
But chief operating officer Pamela McCreedy said it would not be in a position to make any more appointments in 2022-23.
"Regrettably, we anticipate that our budgetary position will have an impact on our service delivery to the communities we serve," she said.
"We continue to assess how best to maximise our resources against operational risks and priorities."
Ms McCreedy said the Policing Board, which oversees the PSNI, was briefed about the matter on Thursday.
'Impact on service'
Policing Board member Mike Nesbitt said the situation was verging on a crisis and could impact whole police units.
"It will impact on service delivery and what we were told last week by the chief operating officer is that we can't just skim - in other words if you have 10 constables you can't cut it to nine or eight, you are going to take out actual units," he told BBC Radio Ulster's The Nolan Show.
Mr Nesbitt added that, while the aim has been to increase police numbers to at least 7,500 as suggested under Patten reforms, the freeze on recruitment would put officer numbers "on a trajectory towards 6,000".
"It's going to get potentially worse.
"If you stop recruiting, your numbers don't stay steady, they drop because officers retire and move on."