Mother-and-baby home survivors' stories published
By Robbie Meredith
BBC News NI Education Correspondent
- Published
Full personal testimonies of a number of women who lived in mother-and-baby homes in Northern Ireland have been published.
The written transcripts run to hundreds of pages and are available on the Quote oral history website run by Queen's University Belfast (QUB).
The transcripts include evidence from children born in the homes.
Those who experienced life in workhouses and Magdalene laundries also tell their stories.
The testimonies have been anonymised but have been published with the full permission of those who gave them.
The oral evidence had informed a major Stormont report into mother-and-baby homes and Magdalene laundries in Northern Ireland, which was published in January 2021.
It found that 10,500 women went through mother-and-baby homes in Northern Ireland and 3,000 were admitted into Magdalene laundries.
Mother-and-baby institutions housed women and girls who became pregnant outside marriage.
The laundries were Catholic-run workhouses that operated across the island of Ireland.
The report detailed often harsh conditions and abuse suffered by some of those admitted to eight mother-and-baby homes, a number of former workhouses and four Magdalene laundries in Northern Ireland.
Some women said they had been detained against their will, were used as unpaid labour and had to give up babies for adoption.
The experts from QUB and Ulster University who carried out the research for the 2021 report had said they intended to make some of the transcripts of evidence "available for consultation by members of the public".
That has now been done with full transcripts of testimonies from 24 individuals about their experiences.
Retired priest
Thirteen of the testimonies are from "birth mothers" - women who gave birth while living in the institutions.
Five are testimonies from the children of birth mothers, one from another relative and five from "other observers" of the institutions.
The "other observers" include an elderly retired priest, a woman whose father worked in a Good Shepherd convent, a retired midwife, a woman who had lived in one of the Sacred Heart homes and a woman who knew a number of residents of one of the homes.
Details have been removed from the transcripts that would identify any of those who agreed that their experiences could be published.
An introduction to the transcripts said that a "range of contrasting and complex testimonies" had been collected.
"They ranged from testimonies that were highly critical of the mother and baby institutions and Magdalene laundries through to very different narratives from individuals who worked within them," it said.
"Readers will no doubt be aware that the testimony they will encounter is often traumatic and upsetting.
"The transcripts reveal many birth mothers were pressured to give up a child for adoption.
"Several relate testimony about various forms of mistreatment.
"The latter included a range of details, spanning regimental institutional regimes that imposed cleaning chores on heavily pregnant women through to, in a very small number of cases, more serious allegations of sexual abuse."
Reunite with adopted child
For instance, a mother referred to as LC was sent to a Good Shepherd mother-and-baby home when she became pregnant, aged 17.
"I became pregnant and when my mother found out I was taken immediately to a doctor and within a very short period of time I found myself in a Good Shepherd mother-and-baby home," she said.
"I was just told I was going and that was it.
"I was put in a car with the local parish priest and my mother and off I went."
LC's baby was adopted against her wishes but later in life she was able to reunite with her adopted child.
A mother referred to as HS also entered a Good Shepherd home when she was pregnant, aged 19.
She said that she was made to feel "isolated and sinful" there.
DH, meanwhile, was born in a mother-and-baby home and then adopted.
"The impact that it's had on me as a person has been significant," he said.
DH had begun a process on reuniting with his birth mother when he was in his 30s.
The interviews were carried out by Prof Sean O'Connell of QUB and Dr Olivia Dee.
Prof O'Connell told BBC News NI that he wanted to pay tribute to the courage of all of those who had been involved in the process and came forward to give oral evidence.
Following the publication of the research report in January 2021, a Truth Recovery Design Panel - which had been established by the Stormont Executive - subsequently recommended that a public inquiry be held into the institutions in Northern Ireland.
The PSNI has also launched an investigation into allegations of physical and sexual abuse in the institutions.