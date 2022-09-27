French backpacker Charles Attonaty relying on 'big hearts' in NI
David Hunter & Michael McBride
BBC News NI
- Published
A French traveller attempting to travel penniless around the world received a warm welcome in County Londonderry.
Charles Attonaty has been relying completely on the kindness of strangers as he makes his trip across the globe.
The 29-year-old recently pitched up his tent in the rural village of Glenullin, at the foot of the Sperrin Mountains.
Charles, who has been on his travels for over two years, has only a backpack, a sleeping bag, a tent and three pairs of clothes to his name.
He has travelled across the likes of Turkey, Sweden, Italy, Croatia and Bulgaria so far on his adventures.
Ciaran McNichol said that he returned home from work one day, as he has done countless times before, but on this occasion found a complete stranger in his home.
Mr McNichol's wife Majella said she heard a knock at the door one day and Charles, who was just passing by there house on foot, asked if he could pitch his tent in a nearby field.
'A Frenchman eating my dinner'
"I landed home from work and here was this Frenchman sitting at my seat at the dinner table eating my dinner," Mr McNichol told BBC Radio Foyle.
"I was very quickly introduced, I asked him a few questions about who he was, where he had came from and how he had come to be here, and that's it - I wasn't given any warning at all.
"He just pitched up his tent last night and made himself at home."
He commended Mr Attonaty for embarking on his "world tour without money" and said he was very surprised his travels led him to their small part of the world.
"It's not for everybody - hats off to him, he is very brave to come out on a journey like that with just nothing in his pockets," Mr McNichol said.
Had it not been for a cancelled holiday to Thailand due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Charles may never have discovered the picturesque village of Glenullin.
"This crazy adventure wasn't planned at all," Charles explained.
"In 2020 I wanted to travel to Thailand for my holiday for three months but because of the coronavirus I couldn't get my flight.
"One day I just decided to hit the road, I took some equipment in a rucksack and I left that evening.
"I decided to leave all my comforts, I left all my friends, my family, my flat and my job - everything."
'Ask for nothing and receive everything'
Charles said he handed over his successful food delivery company in Normandy to one of his former employees and has never looked back.
Charles has some rules on his travels - he does not expressly ask for food, does not ask to sleep in houses of other people and does not work in the country he stays in.
"I start only with my gear, my passport and my good energy," he said.
"I have no real plan and I think that is the only plan I have.
"I found that people are interconnected together and I think the universe wants to show me that there are a lot of guardian angels on the road."
Charles said he relies on the "the big hearts" of people he meets and is looking forward to seeing more of Northern Ireland and to see more places on his travels.