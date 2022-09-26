Ardboe shooting: Damage caused to house windows
Shots have been fired at a house in Ardboe, County Tyrone, causing damage to windows at the property.
The incident happened in Lake View Cottages shortly before 22:15 BST on Sunday.
Damage was caused to a front window and windows at the back of a house were also smashed.
Police said nobody was inside the property at the time and they were investigating reports that masked men were seen in the area.
"Fortunately, no one was injured in what can only be described as a reckless attack, which could have had serious consequences," a police spokesperson said.