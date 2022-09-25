Fortunate no one hurt in gun attack in Bushmills, police say
- Published
A man and a woman have been left shaken after shots were fired at their house in Bushmills, County Antrim by four men wearing boiler suits and balaclavas.
Police said the incident happened shortly before 21:15 BST on Saturday on the Causeway Road.
The men came to the door of the property but refused to tell the occupants what they wanted before one man fired through an upstairs window.
Damage was also caused to the front door.
Neither the woman, in her 70s, nor the man, in his 30s, were injured.
Police said it was believed the men made off from the house on foot.
Det Insp MacCionáoith said it was an "utterly reckless attack" and it was fortunate there were no serious injuries or fatalities.