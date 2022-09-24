Attempted murder arrest after police cars rammed by tractor
A man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after three police cars were rammed by a tractor in Fivemiletown, County Tyrone.
Police investigating a report of drink driver attended an address in Tattenabuddagh Lane just after midnight on Saturday.
A man then tried to evade police in a tractor and rammed three police cars, badly damaging them.
No officers were injured in the incident.
A man, aged 25, was later arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and remains in custody.
Det Insp Snoddy said the incident was reckless and cowardly and that if the officers had not taken evasive action they would have been seriously injured or killed.