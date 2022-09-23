Dublin Airport: Siptu says staff threaten action on pay delay
- Published
Some staff at Dublin Airport are threatening to take industrial action over problems with the payment of their wages, a trade union has said.
Siptu said there had been consistent irregularities in the payment of staff over the past nine months.
Thousands of airport workers due to be paid on Wednesday did not receive their money on time, said the union.
Dublin Airport said pay had arrived in workers' accounts "a little later in the day than normal".
It said that as soon as it became aware there was a problem it informed all staff and apologised for the stress or inconvenience.
Siptu worker representatives employed at Dublin Airport have declared no confidence in management and are preparing to ballot members for industrial action.
"This debacle is the latest in a series of ongoing and consistent irregularities with the payment of wages to our members," said Siptu division organiser Karan O Loughlin.
"These have included underpayments, overpayments or no payment at all."
The union is blaming a payment system that was introduced by the airport in 2019.
The airport said the issue on Wednesday was separate to a problem that occurred in December 2021 when a third-party provider was affected by a cyber-attack.
"Management has been in regular and frequent contact with all our trade union partners as we worked through the issues caused by that outage," it said.
The airport called on the union to "withdraw the unnecessary threat of industrial action" and engage with it through "agreed dispute resolution procedures".
It said it was "fully committed to resolving any outstanding issues".