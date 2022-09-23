Kincora: Sex abuse victims failed by police, ombudsman says
Complaints made about the failure of police to investigate allegations of sexual abuse in a Belfast boys' home were "legitimate and justified", the Police Ombudsman has found.
Marie Anderson said some former RUC officers had "failed in their duty to the victims" of Kincora home.
But she said "systemic failings" had prevented police from being aware of complaints made to the authorities.
At least 29 boys were abused at the home from the 1950s to the 1980s.
William McGrath, Raymond Semple and Joseph Mains, who were senior care staff at Kincora, were jailed in 1981 for abusing 11 boys.
The complaints were made to the ombudsman's office between 2014 and 2017.
In a report published on Friday morning, Ms Anderson found former Royal Ulster Constabulary (RUC) officers "did not act" on information provided to them from 1973 to 1976.
On 20 January 2017, the Historical Institutional Abuse (HIA) inquiry concluded that the abuse which took place at Kincora Boys' Home was limited to the actions of the three staff members, and did not take place with the collusion of the state or intelligence services.
"The boys who were sent to Kincora were vulnerable children. They were placed in the care of the state where they ought to have been safe and protected," Ms Anderson said on Friday.
"When boys complained about the abuse they experienced there is evidence that their accounts were ignored or not taken seriously or were not adequately investigated by the Belfast Welfare Authority or the EHSSB. Complaints were not referred to the police."
She said "a convoluted complaints system" had resulted in police not being aware of all instances of sexual abuse at the home.
"However, I have also identified occasions when police officers did not act appropriately on the information that had been provided to them and intelligence they had received," she wrote.