Londonderry: Gun stolen by masked and armed burglars
Masked men have stolen a legally-held gun in a burglary in Londonderry's Waterside area.
Police said the two men, armed with a suspected firearm and a baton, entered the house at McClay Gardens at about 22:30 BST on Thursday.
A man who was in the house was pushed onto a chair and had his wrists bound while the masked men broke in to a gun cabinet.
The victim was not injured but has been left badly shaken, police said.
Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.