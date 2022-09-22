Baby murder trial: Doctor describes attempts to save stabbed boy
An emergency department doctor has described the efforts made to save the life of an eight-week old baby who was stabbed by his mother.
The consultant was giving evidence at the woman's trial for the murder of her baby boy and attempted murder of her two-year-old daughter.
The boy was taken to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children after the incident on the night of 27 July 2021.
He had suffered two stab wounds and died despite the efforts of medics.
His mother, 30, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has accepted she stabbed the children but has denied the two charges against her.
The jury is being asked to determine what her state of mind was when she attacked her children.
On Thursday, the third day of the trial, the jury heard evidence from the medic who treated the baby boy, as well as a second doctor who examined the injured girl.
The consultant said the baby was still receiving CPR from the paramedics when he arrived at the hospital at 20:41 BST.
When asked by prosecution barrister about the baby's condition, the consultant said the boy was not breathing and did not have a pulse.
'No signs of response'
She said the baby was given oxygen, and drugs were administered to try and stimulate his heart after a cardiac monitor did not detect a heartbeat.
He was also given fluids and further attempts were made to resuscitate him, with the consultant telling the court: "There were no signs of any response to any of the measures.
"There was a discussion with the resuscitation team and after making sure that everyone agreed that everything had been done it was decided it was appropriate at that time to stop."
Also giving evidence was a consultant paediatric surgeon from the same department who treated the injured girl.
The girl was also taken to the hospital in an ambulance.
She was described as "bright and alert" but "quite distressed and upset" when she arrived.
The medic said the girl had a single stab wound to her chest which "narrowly missed her heart" but which damaged to her diaphragm and caused a cut to her liver.
She also said the child was taken to an operating theatre the next morning where she had keyhole surgery, which was successful.
As the doctors gave their evidence, the accused sat in the dock crying throughout.
The jury of six men and women were also shown video footage of the accused being brought to a police station after her arrest.
In the recording, she is heard saying: "I killed my children."
When asked by a police officer if she suffered from any mental health problems, and replied: "Considering what I have done, most probably I do."
The trial continues.