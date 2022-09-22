Bloody Sunday: PPS to restart Soldier F proceedings
- Published
The prosecution of Soldier F for murder and attempted murder on Bloody Sunday is to recommence, the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) has said.
The High Court in Belfast had overruled a decision by the PPS to drop charges against the ex-soldier.
The PPS said it has now reviewed its position on the matter and decided to resume the prosecution.
Soldier F faces two charges of murder and five of attempted murder in Londonderry on 30 January 1972.
Thirteen people were shot dead and at least 15 others injured when members of the Army's Parachute Regiment opened fire on civil rights demonstrators in the Bogside - a predominantly Catholic part of Derry.
The day became known as Bloody Sunday.
It is widely regarded as one of the darkest days of the Northern Ireland Troubles.
The brother of William McKinney, Mickey McKinney, said he was "very pleased" the case against Soldier F will start again.
Speaking to BBC Radio Foyle, Mr McKinney said that the PPS decision is welcome news and that it is great to see "the case starting to move again".
"It's a matter of waiting to see now," he said.
"We will await the timetable and we need to get through the committal and just see what happens."