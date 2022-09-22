Bloody Sunday prosecution of Soldier F to be resumed
The prosecution of Soldier F for murder and attempted murder on Bloody Sunday is to recommence, the Public Prosecution Service (PPS) has said.
The High Court in Belfast had overruled a decision by the PPS to drop charges against the ex-soldier.
The PPS said it has now reviewed its position on the matter and decided to resume the prosecution.
Soldier F is being prosecuted for the murders of William McKinney and James Wray in Londonderry on 30 January 1972.
He also faces five charges of attempted murder on the same date.
The prosecution is set to restart at Londonderry Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.
Thirteen people were shot dead and at least 15 others injured when members of the Army's Parachute Regiment opened fire on civil rights demonstrators in the Bogside - a predominantly Catholic part of Derry.
The day became known as Bloody Sunday.
It is widely regarded as one of the darkest days of the Northern Ireland Troubles.
The brother of William McKinney, Mickey McKinney, said he was "very pleased" the case against Soldier F will start again.
Speaking to BBC Radio Foyle, Mr McKinney said that the PPS decision is welcome news and that it is great to see "the case starting to move again".
"It's a matter of waiting to see now," he said.
"We will await the timetable and we need to get through the committal and just see what happens."
Social Democratic and Labour Party (SDLP) leader and MP for Foyle, Colum Eastwood, said the prosecution "should never have been halted".
In a tweet, he said: "Thinking of the families again today who've been put through far too much."
I'm very glad to see this. It should never have been halted in the first place. Thinking of the families again today who've been put through far too much https://t.co/250m4xuhgW— Colum Eastwood 🇺🇦 (@columeastwood) September 22, 2022
The PPS said it has written to representatives of the families and victims to confirm the decision.
"I am very conscious of the upset caused to the Bloody Sunday families by the PPS decision to withdraw proceedings against Solider F last year," Michael Agnew, deputy director of public prosecutions said.
"It is our role to keep under review the evidence presented in every case.
"This case has presented difficult and complex legal issues for prosecutors, as was acknowledged by the divisional court. The PPS is committed to progressing court proceedings against Soldier F without any further delay."