Cost of living: Open letter urges MLAs to form Stormont executive
By Clodagh Rice
BBC News NI Business Correspondent
- Published
About 100 charities, community groups and academics have urged MLAs to form a Stormont Executive to tackle the cost of living crisis.
It comes after an energy support scheme for people in Northern Ireland was confirmed on Wednesday.
Representatives of food banks and mental health charities are among the groups which signed an open letter.
The letter says people are skipping meals, turning off heating and lighting and making their own sanitary products.
It warns the situation is likely to worsen heading into the colder, darker months.
It also calls for the formation of a new Executive to set a multi-year budget and introduce solutions to help local people who are struggling to meet the growing cost of essentials.
On Wednesday, the UK government confirmed that households in Northern Ireland would be included in the scheme which caps energy bills at £2,500 from November.
Home heating oil customers are also set to receive support, with a one-off payment of £100 to help with rising energy costs.
It will be delivered in addition to the £400 Energy Bills Support payment.
Businesses are also due to receive similar caps on their energy bills which have been announced for the rest of the UK.
Wholesale energy prices for businesses will be capped at "less than half" anticipated winter levels under a huge government support package.
The Energy Bill Relief Scheme will offer discounts for all firms for six months from 1 October.
Northern Ireland is in a different energy market from the rest of the UK so Northern Ireland businesses will get a scheme based on the same criteria and offering comparable support but "recognising the different market fundamentals".