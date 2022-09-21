Baby murder trial: Jury sees footage from police body cameras
- Published
Video footage from cameras worn by PSNI officers who attended the scene of a baby's death has been played to a jury.
The heavily-pixilated footage was shown at the trial of a mother charged with the murder of her eight-week-old son and the attempted murder of her two-year-old daughter.
The 30-year old-appeared at Belfast Crown Court on Wednesday.
The judge told the jury of six men and six women they may find the recordings "harrowing and difficult".
The footage was recorded at 20:14 BST on 27 July 2021 by officers who responded to 999 calls about a woman who had threatened to kill her children and herself.
In the footage, the accused - who cannot be named for legal reasons - is sitting on the floor in the living room of her home in handcuffs while officers tend to her two children.
The woman is heard on the video saying "I'm so sorry" repeatedly.
The body-warn cameras captured one officer tending to the fatally-wounded baby boy, while his sister is removed from the house by a colleague.
Both children were taken to the Royal Victoria Hospital in Belfast where the boy died at 21:00 and the girl was treated for a stab wound.
The footage also showed the accused telling police the location of the knife she used and her being led from the house and placed into the back of a police vehicle.
As well as video footage, the prosecution played two 999 calls made to police just before officers attended the address.
'She said she loves me'
In the first call made at 19:52 on 27 July, the children's father - who was in England at the time - phoned police in the West Midlands.
During this brief conversation, the 52-year-old said he had received a call from his partner in Belfast and he told the call handler: "She said she was killing the two kids and herself.
"She said she loves me and she said she's sorry. I'm in a panic."
A second audio recording of a 999 call made by the accused at 20:11 to the PSNI was also played.
In the call, she can be heard shouting "I killed my kid" several times.
She also told police "in a minute I will kill myself", before she ended the call.
Less then five minutes later, officers arrived at her home and found both her and her two injured children in the living room.
The accused has accepted that she stabbed the children but has denied the charges of murder and attempted murder.
The jury is being asked to determine what her state of mind was at the relevant time.
The trial continues.