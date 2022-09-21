Elderly man dies in west Belfast house fire
A man in his 80s has died in a house fire in west Belfast.
The fire started at a two-storey terraced house at Lenadoon Avenue on Wednesday morning.
The fire service, ambulance crews and police were called to the scene shortly after 08:00 BST.
Two fire engines from Springfield Fire Station attended. The blaze was out when firefighters arrived but the man was found dead.
Fire service group commander Geoff Somerville said: "The thoughts and sympathies of Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service are with the loved ones of a man who died following a fire on Lenadoon Avenue."
He said the cause of the fire was under investigation.
Police have said the fire is not being treated as suspicious at this stage.